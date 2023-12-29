Director Marty Reaume has sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC, Financial) on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $190.61 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $626,053.85. SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions for suppliers, retailers, and distributors. The company's services include global data synchronization, sales data analysis, and point-of-sale management, among others. SPS Commerce's solutions are designed to improve the way companies manage and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and complete other critical supply chain functions. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,570 shares of SPS Commerce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for SPS Commerce Inc shows a pattern of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of SPS Commerce Inc stands at $6.931 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 112.43, which is above the industry median of 26.79. However, it is below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $190.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $163.03, SPS Commerce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

