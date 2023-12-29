CONSOL Energy Inc CEO James Brock Sells 6,669 Shares

CEO James Brock of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) has sold 6,669 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 6,669 shares and has not made any purchases.

CONSOL Energy Inc is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and provides the company with an essential link to the global coal markets.

The insider transaction history for CONSOL Energy Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CONSOL Energy Inc were trading at $99.27, giving the company a market cap of $3.123 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 5.04, which is below the industry median of 6.91 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $99.27 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $47.15 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.11, suggesting that CONSOL Energy Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in CONSOL Energy Inc may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

