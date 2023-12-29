Charlie Munger Comments on Warren Buffett

“It is true that Warren had a touch of brain block from working under Ben Graham and making a ton of money – it's hard to switch from something that's worked so well. But if Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) had never lived, the Buffett record would still be pretty much what it is.”

“I think the top guy won't be as smart as Warren. But it's silly to complain: ‘What kind of world is this that gives me Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) for 40 years and then some bastard comes along who's worse?'”

“Speaking for the Munger heirs, I hope they continue to ring the last drop of good out of Warren.”

“I call myself the assistant cult leader…”

“I've been associated with Warren so long, I thought I'd be just a footnote.”

“I think there's some mythology in this idea that I've been this great enlightener of Warren. He hasn't needed much enlightenment. But we know more now than five years ago.”

“It's hard to believe that he's getting better with each passing year. It won't go on forever, but Warren is actually improving. It's remarkable: Most almost-72-year-old men are not improving, but Warren is.”

“The most common concern investors seem to have about Berkshire is, “What happens when Buffett dies?” Munger acknowledged that “if he were gone, we couldn't invest the money as well as Warren,” but noted that “the place is drowning in money — we have great business pounding out money. If the stock went down, Berkshire could buy it back. There's no reason to think it will go to hell in a bucket, and I think there's reason to believe it could go on quite well. I'd be horrified if it isn't bigger and better over time, even after Warren dies.”

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) on Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio): He Cares More About What Happens to Berkshire Than His Money