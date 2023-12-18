On December 18, 2023, Director Anna Protopapas executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Nuvalent Inc (NUVL, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. Nuvalent Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company specializes in developing small molecule inhibitors that are designed to address the limitations of existing therapies for various types of cancer.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The overall insider transaction history for Nuvalent Inc shows a pattern of selling rather than buying among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 36 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Nuvalent Inc were trading at $75.67 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.64 billion.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider selling at Nuvalent Inc, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors and the company's stock performance.

