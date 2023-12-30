Unveiling Nike (NKE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Nike's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst a daily loss of -11.83% and a 3-month gain of 19.29%, investors are keenly observing Nike Inc (NKE, Financial), which boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.24. The pressing question emerges: is Nike modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Nike, offering insights that beckon a thorough read.

Company Introduction

Nike Inc (NKE, Financial) stands as the world's preeminent athletic footwear and apparel brand, with a rich history dating back to 1964. Originating from Beaverton, Oregon, the company has cultivated a robust portfolio, including the Nike, Jordan, and Converse brands. Nike's business model is global, with sales channels spanning company-owned and franchised stores, alongside third-party retailers and e-commerce platforms in over 40 countries. The brand's product line is diverse, yet footwear remains its crown jewel, accounting for approximately two-thirds of total sales. With a current stock price of $108.04 and a Fair Value (GF Value) of $151.74, an analysis of Nike's intrinsic value is imperative.

1738362874901884928.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated through a unique methodology that encompasses historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. It serves as a benchmark for the fair trading value of a stock. Should the stock price significantly exceed the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, indicating a potential decline in future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line suggests an undervalued stock with prospects for higher returns. Presently, Nike (NKE, Financial) is considered modestly undervalued, with the potential for its long-term stock return to surpass its business growth.

1738362852269420544.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors prioritize financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Nike's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.72 outperforms 59.81% of peers in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, reflecting a strong balance sheet. GuruFocus awards Nike a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10.

1738362895613358080.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a lower-risk investment. Nike's impressive track record of profitability over the past decade is complemented by a solid operating margin of 11.32%, ranking above 81.46% of industry counterparts. The company's growth is also noteworthy, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate surpassing 73.93% of industry players, and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 17.5%.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful metric for assessing profitability is the comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Nike's ROIC of 22.16% significantly outpaces its WACC of 11.2%, indicating effective cash flow generation relative to capital investment and value creation for shareholders.

1738362915448221696.png

Conclusion

Conclusively, Nike (NKE, Financial) presents itself as modestly undervalued. The company's robust financial condition and strong profitability, coupled with its competitive growth, render it an attractive proposition for value investors. For a deeper understanding of Nike's financial journey, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider visiting the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.