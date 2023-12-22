Autodesk Inc Director Stacy Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

On December 22, 2023, Stacy Smith, a Director at Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Autodesk Inc is a software company that provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Autodesk Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $244, resulting in a market cap of $51.93 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 57.12, which is above the industry median of 26.77 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $244 and a GuruFocus Value of $251.49, Autodesk Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

