Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Mahmud Haq has recently increased his stake in CareCloud Inc (CCLD, Financial) by purchasing 500,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2023-12-22. This transaction has expanded the insider's influence in the company, reflecting a significant investment in CareCloud Inc's future.

CareCloud Inc is a healthcare information technology company that provides a suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions to medical practices and health systems. The company's offerings include practice management, electronic health records, and medical billing services. These solutions are designed to enhance the efficiency of healthcare providers and improve the patient experience.

Insider transactions, such as the one conducted by the insider, are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into an insider's view of the company's future prospects. Insider buying can be interpreted as a positive signal that those with in-depth knowledge of the company anticipate an increase in stock value.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 500,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider activity can be seen as a commitment to the company's success and a belief in its long-term growth potential.

The insider transaction history for CareCloud Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of CareCloud Inc were trading at $1.29, resulting in a market cap of $24.921 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.38, with a GuruFocus Value of $3.42. This valuation suggests that the stock may be undervalued and is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

