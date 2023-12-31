Confluent Inc CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 8,502 Shares

Chad Verbowski, the Chief Technology Officer of Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), executed a sale of 8,502 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing.

Confluent Inc is a data streaming platform that enables companies to easily access, store, and manage data as continuous, real-time streams. The platform is designed to handle high-volume data and is widely used for real-time analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 63,310 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of stock disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Confluent Inc indicates a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 58 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Confluent Inc were trading at $23.95 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.472 billion.

The data provided offers a factual overview of the insider's trading activity and the company's valuation at the time of the transaction. It is important for investors to consider such insider trading patterns as part of their broader analysis when making investment decisions.

