Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.54 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $342,480. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Utilizing a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. The company's pipeline includes clinical programs in a range of disease areas such as cardiovascular, liver diseases, and oncology. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 199,021 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by CEO Christopher Anzalone is part of a trend of insider selling at the company, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the valuation front, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $28.54 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.26 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's current GF Value is $42.14, suggesting potential for price appreciation if the market adjusts to the company's intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

