Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc EVP, Chief Scientific Officer C Bennett Sells 22,613 Shares

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS), a leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, has experienced a recent insider sell according to a SEC Filing. On December 21, 2023, EVP, Chief Scientific Officer C Bennett sold 22,613 shares of the company. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider activity can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is known for its pioneering work in the field of antisense technology, which is used to create drugs that can inhibit the expression of disease-causing genes. The company's proprietary drug discovery platform has resulted in a broad pipeline of first-in-class or best-in-class drugs, with the potential to treat diseases with significant unmet medical need. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 58,476 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This pattern of selling without corresponding buys may be of interest to those monitoring insider behaviors. 1738953075143536640.png The insider transaction history for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and 37 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $49.39 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $7.344 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.46, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $33.83. 1738953103157293056.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators to gauge the potential direction of a stock. While the insider's recent sell activity and the stock's valuation relative to the GF Value may raise questions, it is important to consider the full range of factors affecting the company's performance and stock price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.