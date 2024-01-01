Unveiling Moderna (MRNA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing Moderna Inc (MRNA)'s Market Position Amidst Fluctuating Stock Valuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) has experienced a notable daily gain of 4.09%, yet over a three-month period, it shows a loss of -5.1%. With a Loss Per Share of 9.35, investors may question if the stock is significantly overvalued. This article delves into Moderna's valuation, analyzing whether its current market price truly reflects its worth.

Company Introduction

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that has made significant strides since its founding in 2010. The company's mRNA technology gained rapid validation with its COVID-19 vaccine, authorized in the United States in December 2020. With 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023, Moderna is tackling a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas. Despite its current stock price of $94.89 and a market cap of $36.20 billion, a closer examination of its GF Value suggests a different story about its fair valuation.

1739292857128251392.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Moderna (MRNA, Financial)'s stock appears significantly overvalued when compared to the GF Value Line, which suggests a fair value of $68.65, well below its current trading price. This discrepancy indicates that Moderna's stock may not deliver returns commensurate with its business growth over the long term.

1739292835242373120.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. Moderna's cash-to-debt ratio of 5.21 falls below the industry median, yet its overall financial strength is robust with a score of 8 out of 10. This suggests that while there are risks associated with its debt levels, Moderna's financial position remains strong.

1739292877789392896.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is generally less risky, particularly those with a track record of consistent profitability. Moderna has been profitable for 2 of the past 10 years, with a recent revenue of $9.10 billion but a Loss Per Share of $9.35. Its operating margin stands at -29.32%, which is competitive within the biotechnology industry. However, Moderna's overall profitability rank is low, reflecting poor profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in valuation, and Moderna's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 578.9% is impressive. Despite this, its EBITDA growth rate is not as promising, which may impact long-term shareholder value.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its profitability and value creation potential. Moderna's ROIC of -28.71 is significantly below its WACC of 11.14, indicating that the company may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1739292898588946432.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moderna (MRNA, Financial) presents as significantly overvalued when considering its GF Value. Despite a strong financial condition, its profitability is poor, and its growth rates present a mixed picture. Investors interested in Moderna's financials can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.