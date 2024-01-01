Altair Engineering (ALTR)'s Market Valuation: A Detailed Analysis

Is Altair Engineering (ALTR) Worth Its Current Market Price?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 11.48%, adding to its 3-month gain of 33.76%. Despite these impressive figures, there's an underlying question that concerns investors: is the stock modestly overvalued? With a reported Loss Per Share of $0.21, this analysis seeks to explore the true value of Altair Engineering, guiding investors through a comprehensive valuation assessment. Continue reading to understand the financial nuances and intrinsic worth of Altair Engineering.

Company Overview

Altair Engineering Inc is a prominent player in the engineering software industry, offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise-class tools that span the entire product lifecycle. With a significant portion of its revenue generated from its software segment, Altair Engineering specializes in optimizing design performance across various disciplines. The company's current stock price of $83.29 stands above the GF Value of $71.06, suggesting a potential discrepancy between market price and intrinsic value. This sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of Altair Engineering's valuation.

1739293749260906496.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. According to the GF Value Line, Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial), with a market cap of $6.80 billion, appears to be modestly overvalued at its current price. This valuation suggests that the long-term return on Altair Engineering's stock may not align with the company's business growth trajectory.

1739293730885660672.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must consider a company's financial strength before investing, as weak financials can lead to a higher risk of loss. Altair Engineering's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.27 positions it unfavorably compared to 60.56% of competitors in the Software industry. With a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Altair Engineering's financial health is deemed fair.

1739293766801485824.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is a critical factor for long-term investment safety. Altair Engineering has had a mixed track record, with profitability for 3 out of the past 10 years. The company's operating margin of -2.95% is lower than 61.24% of its peers in the Software industry, indicating potential concerns. Furthermore, Altair Engineering's growth has been slower than industry averages, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate that lags behind 87.22% of its competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An essential aspect of profitability is the relationship between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, a company's ROIC should exceed its WACC to indicate efficient cash flow generation relative to capital investment. Altair Engineering's ROIC of -6.52 is concerning, as it falls below its WACC of 11.52, suggesting that the company is not generating adequate returns on its investments.

1739293784195264512.png

Conclusive Insights

In summary, Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial) is currently perceived as modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is stable, yet its profitability raises concerns. Its growth rate also falls short when compared to many of its industry counterparts. For a more detailed financial overview of Altair Engineering, investors can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

To identify high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.