Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 11.48%, adding to its 3-month gain of 33.76%. Despite these impressive figures, there's an underlying question that concerns investors: is the stock modestly overvalued? With a reported Loss Per Share of $0.21, this analysis seeks to explore the true value of Altair Engineering, guiding investors through a comprehensive valuation assessment. Continue reading to understand the financial nuances and intrinsic worth of Altair Engineering.

Company Overview

Altair Engineering Inc is a prominent player in the engineering software industry, offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise-class tools that span the entire product lifecycle. With a significant portion of its revenue generated from its software segment, Altair Engineering specializes in optimizing design performance across various disciplines. The company's current stock price of $83.29 stands above the GF Value of $71.06, suggesting a potential discrepancy between market price and intrinsic value. This sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of Altair Engineering's valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. According to the GF Value Line, Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial), with a market cap of $6.80 billion, appears to be modestly overvalued at its current price. This valuation suggests that the long-term return on Altair Engineering's stock may not align with the company's business growth trajectory.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must consider a company's financial strength before investing, as weak financials can lead to a higher risk of loss. Altair Engineering's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.27 positions it unfavorably compared to 60.56% of competitors in the Software industry. With a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Altair Engineering's financial health is deemed fair.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is a critical factor for long-term investment safety. Altair Engineering has had a mixed track record, with profitability for 3 out of the past 10 years. The company's operating margin of -2.95% is lower than 61.24% of its peers in the Software industry, indicating potential concerns. Furthermore, Altair Engineering's growth has been slower than industry averages, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate that lags behind 87.22% of its competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An essential aspect of profitability is the relationship between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, a company's ROIC should exceed its WACC to indicate efficient cash flow generation relative to capital investment. Altair Engineering's ROIC of -6.52 is concerning, as it falls below its WACC of 11.52, suggesting that the company is not generating adequate returns on its investments.

Conclusive Insights

In summary, Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial) is currently perceived as modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is stable, yet its profitability raises concerns. Its growth rate also falls short when compared to many of its industry counterparts. For a more detailed financial overview of Altair Engineering, investors can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

