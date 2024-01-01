NetEase Inc (NTES, Financial) has experienced a notable daily loss of -16.07%, alongside a 3-month decline of -13.57% in its stock value. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) sitting at 5.79, investors are considering whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of NetEase, providing insights into whether now might be an opportune time to invest in this company.

Company Overview

NetEase Inc (NTES, Financial), founded in 1997, has grown into a prominent online services provider in China, offering a diverse range of services from online/mobile games to cloud music and e-commerce. The company's success is reflected in its popular PC client and mobile games, as well as its strategic partnerships with industry giants like Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang. With a current stock price of $87.64 and a GF Value of $105.4, NetEase presents an intriguing case for valuation analysis. The company's market cap stands at $56.50 billion, suggesting that its current market price may not fully reflect its intrinsic value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. This value serves as a benchmark for what the stock's fair trading price should be. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, indicating potential lower future returns. Conversely, if the price is well below this line, the stock might be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns.

NetEase's stock appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which estimates fair value through a blend of historical data, company growth adjustments, and future business performance forecasts. At its current price of $87.64, with a market cap of $56.50 billion, the stock seems to offer an attractive valuation point.

Due to its relative undervaluation, NetEase's stock may provide a higher long-term return than its business growth alone would suggest.

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. NetEase's cash-to-debt ratio of 9.51 ranks well within its industry, indicating a strong financial position. The overall financial strength of NetEase is strong, with a score of 8 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

NetEase's consistent profitability over the past decade underscores its robust performance potential. With a 12-month revenue of $14.40 billion and an operating margin surpassing 87% of its industry peers, the company's profitability is deemed strong. Furthermore, its growth metrics, including a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 17.3%, position NetEase favorably against industry competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Key Indicator of Value Creation

Comparing NetEase's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 27.99 to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 7.26 reveals that the company is effectively creating value for its shareholders. This comparison is a testament to NetEase's efficient capital allocation and strong profitability.

Final Thoughts

In summary, NetEase (NTES, Financial) is positioned as modestly undervalued. The company's financial health is robust, and its profitability ranks highly within the Interactive Media industry. Its growth prospects and value creation potential make it an attractive option for investors seeking long-term returns. For a deeper dive into NetEase's financials, you can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.