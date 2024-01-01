Opera (OPRA)'s Market Evaluation: A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Intrinsic Value

Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 4.66%, contrasting with a modest 3-month gain of 1.16%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.72, investors may question whether the stock is undervalued. This article delves into Opera Ltd (OPRA)'s valuation, aiming to shed light on its current market position and future prospects. Continue reading for an in-depth analysis of Opera's intrinsic value and whether it presents a compelling opportunity for value investors.

Company Overview

Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial) is a well-established global internet brand that boasts a large and growing user base. The company offers a variety of products and services, including PC and mobile browsers, Opera Gaming portals, development tools, Opera News, and e-commerce solutions. Known for its commitment to privacy and security, Opera provides features such as ad blocking and a built-in VPN. Additionally, Opera has recently ventured into the Web3 space with a new browser tailored for crypto enthusiasts. With a current stock price of $13.1 and a GF Value of $15.22, Opera appears to be modestly undervalued. This valuation suggests that the stock may have room to grow, aligning with the company's innovative product offerings and market presence.

1739294693767835648.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. When the stock price significantly diverges from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation. Currently, Opera (OPRA, Financial) is trading below the GF Value Line, suggesting it is modestly undervalued. This positioning implies that the stock could offer a higher long-term return relative to its business growth, making it an attractive option for investors seeking value.

1739294676432777216.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial for minimizing the risk of capital loss. Opera's financial health is reflected in its cash-to-debt ratio of 9.85, surpassing 59.7% of peers in the Interactive Media industry. With a financial strength ranking of 8 out of 10, Opera's strong position highlights its ability to manage debt and sustain its operations effectively.

1739294711866257408.png

Profitability and Growth

Opera has consistently demonstrated profitability, with a solid operating margin of 15.36%, ranking higher than 76.32% of competitors in the Interactive Media industry. This financial performance, coupled with a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, underscores the company's efficiency and market positioning. When it comes to growth, Opera's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 24.7% is impressive, although its EBITDA growth rate suggests there are areas for improvement.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a vital step in evaluating a company's profitability. Opera's ROIC of 7.07 is slightly below its WACC of 7.4, indicating a narrow gap between the returns it generates and its capital costs. This comparison is an essential factor in assessing the company's value creation potential.

1739294728966434816.png

Conclusion

After a thorough evaluation, Opera (OPRA, Financial) emerges as a modestly undervalued stock. The company exhibits strong financial health and fair profitability, although it faces challenges in growth compared to industry peers. For a deeper understanding of Opera's financial journey, investors can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

