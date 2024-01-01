Ansys Inc (ANSS)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Delving into the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of Ansys Inc

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago

Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $357.98, Ansys Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 18.08%, marked against a three-month change of 18.18%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Ansys Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1739300393508204544.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Considering these components, GuruFocus assigned Ansys Inc a GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Ansys Inc Business

Ansys Inc is an engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for structural, fluids, semiconductor power, embedded software, optical, and electromagnetic properties. With a market cap of $31.1 billion and sales of $2.16 billion, Ansys Inc operates with a healthy operating margin of 25.63%. The company employs over 4,000 people and serves over 50,000 customers globally, including those in aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors. Ansys Inc's history of innovation and service has positioned it as a leader in the engineering simulation software industry.

1739300417067610112.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Ansys Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands impressively at 12.67, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 13.01, Ansys Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. The favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.4 further solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Ansys Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's solid financial situation is further confirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which measures a company's profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Ansys Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ansys Inc is ranked highly in Growth, demonstrating a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 10.2%, outperforming 54.9% of companies in the Software industry. Ansys Inc has also seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 6.1 and a five-year rate of 7.3, highlighting the company's continued capability to drive growth.

1739300436373991424.png

Conclusion: Ansys Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering Ansys Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's robust financials, consistent profitability, and strategic growth initiatives make it a compelling choice for value investors. With a GF Score near the pinnacle at 97, Ansys Inc is poised to continue its trajectory of market leadership and innovation.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.