MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $562.28, MSCI Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.67%, marked against a three-month change of 9.88%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that MSCI Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a moderate financial strength and GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned MSCI Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding MSCI Inc Business

MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial), with a market cap of $44.47 billion and sales of $2.42 billion, is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Operating with a substantial margin of 54.77%, MSCI Inc's mission is to enable investors to build better portfolios for a better world. Its most profitable segment is its index segment, which provides benchmarking to asset managers and asset owners, with over $1.3 trillion in ETF assets linked to MSCI indexes. The company also offers portfolio management and risk management analytics software through its analytics segment, and has recently expanded into ESG and climate, as well as private assets segments, providing data, reporting, benchmarking, and analytics services.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of MSCI Inc is a testament to its superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. This is further reinforced by the Piotroski F-Score, which rates the company's financial health on a nine-point scale, indicating strong profitability, funding, and operational efficiency. Additionally, MSCI Inc's Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five highlights its consistent operational performance, instilling greater confidence in investors about the company's future prospects.

Growth Rank Breakdown

MSCI Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 15% outperforms 64.54% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. MSCI Inc has also experienced a significant increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 18.8 and a five-year rate of 16.9, showcasing its ability to sustain growth and enhance profitability.

Next Steps

Considering MSCI Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and its strong foothold in the investment tools and services sector position it well for future growth. Investors looking for companies with similar robust financial health can explore more options using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus Premium services.

