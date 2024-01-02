Bankinter SA's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Dividend Prospects of Bankinter SA

Bankinter SA (BKIMF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on 2023-12-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Bankinter SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Bankinter SA Do?

Bankinter SA is a bank operating primarily in Spain, offering services such as financial planning, asset management, retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, and international banking. Customer loans are a significant part of the bank's earning assets. Bankinter SA focuses on innovation and growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and has begun international expansion, starting with Portugal. The bank aims to diversify its revenue, moving from traditional lending to fee-based income from private banking and asset management, with a growing emphasis on corporate banking and consumer finance.

1739588759084658688.png

A Glimpse at Bankinter SA's Dividend History

Bankinter SA has established a track record of consistent dividend payments since 2021, with dividends currently paid on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

dividend-history.png

Breaking Down Bankinter SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Bankinter SA currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.86% and a forward dividend yield of 10.16%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the bank's dividend growth rate has decreased by -1.50%, extending to a -3.20% annual decrease over a five-year period. However, looking at the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate has been an impressive 9.90%. Today's 5-year yield on cost for Bankinter SA stock is approximately 5.83%.

1739588759084658688.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Bankinter SA's dividends can be gauged by examining its payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.45. This indicates a balance between paying dividends and retaining earnings for growth. With a profitability rank of 5 out of 10, Bankinter SA's earnings capability is considered fair when compared to its peers. The bank's consistent positive net income over the past decade further bolsters its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Bankinter SA's growth rank also stands at 5 out of 10, reflecting a reasonable growth outlook. The bank's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 8.70% per year outperform approximately 62.79% of global competitors. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 12.30% per year surpasses that of about 61.22% of global competitors, and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -0.30% outperforms roughly 21.79% of global banking institutions.

Engaging Conclusion: Dividend Prospects and Value Investing

In conclusion, Bankinter SA's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics present a mixed yet promising picture for value investors. While the dividend growth rate has seen some decline, the bank's solid profitability and reasonable growth prospects may provide a foundation for future dividend stability and growth. As value investors consider their next steps, the question remains: Will Bankinter SA's strategic focus on diversification and innovation be enough to ensure continued dividend growth and value creation in the long term?

GuruFocus Premium users can explore high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener for more informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.