Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) has experienced a notable 3-month gain of 34.99%, despite a slight daily loss of -1.35%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.19, investors are keen to understand: is Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) fairly valued at its current price? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis, inviting readers to explore the financial intricacies that determine the true worth of Bath & Body Works (BBWI).

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) is a leading specialty retailer known for its home fragrance products and fragrant body care lines. With a strong presence in North America and a modest footprint internationally, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) has maintained a significant portion of its sales through its extensive brick-and-mortar network, complemented by digital and international channels. As the company navigates through store reformatting and category expansion, we compare its current stock price of $42.51 to the GF Value of $46.17—an estimate of its fair value—to gauge its investment potential.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. It serves as a benchmark for the stock's fair trading value. If Bath & Body Works (BBWI, Financial)'s stock price substantially exceeds the GF Value Line, it could be considered overvalued, suggesting weaker future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher returns.

Presently, Bath & Body Works (BBWI, Financial) is deemed fairly valued by the GuruFocus valuation method. This suggests that the stock's long-term return may align closely with the company's business growth rate. Here's a visual representation of the GF Value for Bath & Body Works:

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insight into financial robustness. Bath & Body Works holds a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, ranking lower than 85.75% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, the company's financial position appears to be weak. Below is a graphical depiction of the company's debt and cash over the years:

Profitability and Growth Perspectives

Investing in companies with consistent profitability and high profit margins is generally less risky. Bath & Body Works has demonstrated profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, boasting a revenue of $7.40 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.19. Its impressive operating margin of 16.77% outperforms 91.25% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability is strong, with a ranking of 8 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal aspect of a company's valuation, often correlating with long-term stock performance. Bath & Body Works' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 18.6% surpasses 80.29% of companies in the industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 7.1% ranks below 52.01% of its peers, indicating mixed growth prospects.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Indicator

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals a company's value creation efficiency. Bath & Body Works' ROIC of 25.98 is significantly higher than its WACC of 9.5, suggesting effective value generation for shareholders. The historical comparison of ROIC vs WACC for Bath & Body Works is illustrated below:

Concluding Insights

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works (BBWI, Financial) is currently assessed as fairly valued. The company exhibits strong profitability but faces challenges in financial strength and mixed growth indicators. For a deeper understanding of Bath & Body Works' financials, interested investors can refer to its 30-Year Financials here.

