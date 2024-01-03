Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $56.99, Monster Beverage Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 0.35%, marked against a three-month change of 4.6%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Monster Beverage Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

With a GF Score of 98 out of 100, Monster Beverage Corp signals the highest outperformance potential, with particular strength in financial health, profitability, and growth, while its GF Value rank indicates a moderate valuation compared to historical ratios.

Understanding Monster Beverage Corp's Business

Monster Beverage Corp, with a market cap of $59.29 billion and sales of $6.92 billion, is a leader in the energy drink subsegment of the nonalcoholic beverage market. The company generates two-thirds of its revenue in the U.S. and Canada. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Monster Energy, Monster Ultra, Java Monster, and Juice Monster. Monster Beverage Corp also owns other energy drink brands, such as Reign, NOS, Burn, and Mother, and has expanded into brewing and distributing beers and flavored malt beverages following the acquisition of a craft brewer in 2022. The company outsources beverage manufacturing and packaging to copackers and finished goods distribution to bottlers in the global Coca-Cola system, under a 20-year agreement signed in 2015. Coca-Cola is the largest shareholder of Monster with a 19.5% stake.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Monster Beverage Corp's Financial Strength rating is impeccable, with a perfect score of 10/10. The company's Interest Coverage ratio is significantly high, reflecting no long-term debt, which aligns with Benjamin Graham's preference for an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. Additionally, an Altman Z-Score of 27.43 indicates a strong defense against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0 showcases Monster Beverage Corp's strategic handling of debt, solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Monster Beverage Corp is another area where the company shines, with a score of 10/10. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms the company's solid financial situation, and a Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence in the company's ability to generate profits.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Monster Beverage Corp's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 15.5% outperforms 83.84% of its peers in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic industry. The robust increase in EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 4.8 and a five-year rate of 9.2, highlights Monster Beverage Corp's capability to drive growth.

Conclusion: A Strong Investment Case

Considering Monster Beverage Corp's exceptional financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking companies with similar robust financial health and growth prospects can explore more options using the GF Score Screen. With its strategic partnerships, innovative product lines, and strong market presence, Monster Beverage Corp stands as a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the company's continued success.

