Blue Bird Corp CEO Phil Horlock Sells 40,000 Shares

On December 26, 2023, Phil Horlock, the CEO of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $27 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,080,000.

Blue Bird Corp is known for its role in the automotive industry, specifically as a manufacturer of school buses. The company designs, builds, and sells school buses to a variety of customers across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,749 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Blue Bird Corp indicates a pattern of selling, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Blue Bird Corp's shares were trading at $27, giving the company a market cap of $899.981 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Blue Bird Corp stands at 37.81, which is above both the industry median of 17.105 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $27 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.92, Blue Bird Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

