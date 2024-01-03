Blake Russell, EVP, Station Operations of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), executed a sale of 5,243 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The insider has been active in trading activities over the past year, selling a total of 13,525 shares and making no purchase transactions.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, and The CW.

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with a total of 38 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same period.

On the valuation front, Nexstar Media Group Inc's shares were priced at $156.42 each on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.354 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.59, which is below the industry median of 17.935 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.76, with a GF Value of $205.85, suggesting that Nexstar Media Group Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

