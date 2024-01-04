Unveiling Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Eli Lilly and Co's Market Position and Valuation Metrics

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 1.9% and a 3-month gain of 5.91%, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) presents an interesting case for investors. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.42, reflecting its profitability. However, the critical question remains: is Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) significantly overvalued? To address this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis, inviting readers to explore the details that follow.

Company Introduction

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) is a prominent drug firm specializing in neuroscience, cardiometabolic diseases, cancer, and immunology. With key products like Verzenio, Mounjaro, and Taltz, the company has established a strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry. When examining Eli Lilly and Co's stock price of $581.51 against the GF Value of $353.22, a measure of fair value, we uncover a significant disparity. This discrepancy sets the stage for an in-depth evaluation of the company's true market value.

1740168751489282048.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value measure, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If Eli Lilly and Co's stock price is considerably above this line, it suggests overvaluation and potentially lower future returns. Conversely, a price below indicates undervaluation and the possibility of higher returns. Currently, with a price of $581.51, Eli Lilly and Co is deemed significantly overvalued by GuruFocus' standards.

1740168729825701888.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. Eli Lilly and Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12 ranks poorly within the industry, suggesting caution. The company's financial strength, with a GuruFocus rating of 6 out of 10, is considered fair, yet it's crucial to monitor its debt levels and cash reserves over time.

1740168769285713920.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies are generally safer investments, and Eli Lilly and Co's consistent profitability over the past decade underscores this. With an impressive operating margin of 31.07%, Eli Lilly and Co outperforms most competitors in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its strong profitability rank of 9 out of 10 reflects this advantage.

However, growth remains a pivotal factor in valuation. Eli Lilly and Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 9.8% is commendable, though its EBITDA growth rate suggests there is room for improvement. Balancing profitability and growth is key to the company's long-term success.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. Eli Lilly and Co's ROIC of 21.81 significantly surpasses its WACC of 6.37, indicating effective capital allocation and shareholder value generation.

1740168787862286336.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite its strong profitability and solid market position, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) appears significantly overvalued when considering the GF Value. Investors should weigh the company's fair financial condition against its growth prospects and profitability. For a more detailed financial overview, Eli Lilly and Co's 30-Year Financials can provide further insights.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, be sure to explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.