Marathon Petroleum (MPC): A Fair Valuation Assessment

Is Marathon Petroleum Priced Just Right? Unveiling Its Market Value

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -1.45% and a 3-month decline of -1.16%, with an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 26.78. Investors and analysts alike are keen to understand: is Marathon Petroleum fairly valued at its current market price? The following analysis delves into Marathon Petroleum's valuation, providing insights into its financial strength, profitability, growth prospects, and intrinsic value as determined by the GF Value.

Understanding Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial)

Marathon Petroleum is a leading independent refiner, boasting a significant presence across the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States. With a throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day across its 13 refineries, the company is a major player in the oil and gas industry. Notably, its renewable diesel production capabilities, through facilities in Dickinson, North Dakota, and Martinez, California, underscore its strategic positioning within the renewable energy sector. Marathon Petroleum also manages a suite of midstream assets primarily via its listed master limited partnership, MPLX. Weighing the current stock price of $149.88 against the GF Value of $156.74, we set the stage for a comprehensive evaluation of Marathon Petroleum's fair market valuation.

1740169004951072768.png

The Essence of GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that captures the intrinsic value of a stock by integrating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. If Marathon Petroleum's stock price gravitates significantly above this value line, it may be considered overvalued, hinting at a potentially lower future return. Conversely, a price well below the line suggests undervaluation and the possibility of higher returns ahead. Currently, Marathon Petroleum (MPC, Financial) is regarded as fairly valued, implying that its stock price should align closely with the company's business growth rate over the long term.

1740168988001890304.png

Financial Strength of Marathon Petroleum

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. A prudent analysis of Marathon Petroleum's financial health, starting with its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, reveals that it lags behind 52.23% of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry. Despite this, the company's financial strength is deemed fair, with a GuruFocus ranking of 7 out of 10.

1740169021883478016.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Marathon Petroleum's consistent profitability over the last decade, coupled with its fair profitability rank of 7 out of 10, highlights its resilience. With a 12-month revenue of $151.90 billion and an operating margin of 10.02%, the company stands out in its sector. Moreover, its growth metrics are impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 27.1% and an EBITDA growth rate of 60.9%, outperforming a majority of its industry counterparts.

ROIC vs WACC: A Key Indicator of Profitability

Comparing Marathon Petroleum's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 20.11 to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) at 6.21 reveals a company that effectively generates cash flow relative to its invested capital. This differential is a positive sign of Marathon Petroleum's ability to create value for its shareholders.

1740169038358704128.png

Concluding Thoughts on Marathon Petroleum's Valuation

Overall, Marathon Petroleum (MPC, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The combined assessment of its financial condition, profitability, and growth prospects suggests a balanced opportunity for investors. The company's growth outperforms 87.88% of its industry peers, a promising sign for future performance. For a deeper dive into Marathon Petroleum's financials, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.