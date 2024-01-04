Unveiling Masimo (MASI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Diving into Masimo's Undervaluation and its Implications for Investors

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst a daily loss of 4.57% and a notable three-month gain of 36.82%, Masimo Corp (MASI, Financial) presents a compelling case for valuation analysis with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.63. Investors are often on the lookout for undervalued stocks that promise a high return potential, and Masimo's current market dynamics suggest a significant undervaluation. This article delves into the financial intricacies to determine whether Masimo (MASI) truly offers an attractive investment opportunity.

Company Introduction

Masimo Corp is a prominent global technology entity, operating chiefly in the healthcare sector, which is the main revenue driver. The company is renowned for its innovative noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation solutions, and a range of consumer health products. Furthermore, Masimo's non-healthcare segment boasts a portfolio of high-end audio sound products. With a current stock price of $115.11 and a market cap of $6.10 billion, the GF Value sets the fair valuation at a much higher $261.09, indicating that Masimo may be significantly undervalued.

1740169673388912640.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. If Masimo's stock price gravitates significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests an undervalued status with a higher potential for future returns. Masimo's current price of $115.11 per share compared to the GF Value indicates a substantial undervaluation, hinting at a promising long-term investment return that could surpass business growth.

1740169653700849664.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Masimo's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.12, positioning it lower than 90.81% of its industry peers. Despite this, Masimo's overall financial strength is deemed fair with a score of 6 out of 10.

1740169694737920000.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. Masimo has maintained profitability for the last decade, with a revenue of $2.10 billion and an EPS of $1.63 over the past year. The company's operating margin of 8.17% outperforms 62.74% of its competitors, reflecting robust profitability. Additionally, Masimo's growth trajectory is impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 30.9%, eclipsing 86.17% of the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful way to gauge profitability is through the comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Masimo's ROIC over the past year stands at 5.13, while its WACC is at 9.98, indicating potential challenges in creating value for shareholders.

1740169711536107520.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masimo (MASI, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued, with a financial condition that is fair and profitability that is strong. Its growth outpaces more than half of its competitors in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For a deeper understanding of Masimo's financials, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.