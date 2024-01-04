Insight into the International Investment Moves of the Fourth Quarter 2023

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategy of tracking non-U.S. equities, has revealed its investment activities for the fourth quarter of 2023 through the latest N-PORT filing. The ETF aims to mirror the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, which represents large and mid-cap stocks across various developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. This index is a broad measure of global equity performance, covering approximately 85% of the investable equity market outside the U.S.

Summary of New Buys

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 49 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

CRH PLC (LSE:CRH, Financial), with 144,432 shares, making up 0.19% of the portfolio and valued at £7.75 million.

Nordea Bank Abp (LTS:0N4T, Financial), comprising 583,612 shares, which is approximately 0.15% of the portfolio, with a total value of kr61.47 million.

STMicroelectronics NV (MIL:STMMI, Financial), with 124,249 shares, accounting for 0.12% of the portfolio and a total value of €4.74 million.

Key Position Increases

The ETF also raised its stakes in 139 stocks, with significant increases in:

Honda Motor Co Ltd (TSE:7267, Financial), adding 553,000 shares for a total of 835,000 shares. This represents a 196.1% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.14%, and a total value of ¥855.77 million.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKSE:00700, Financial), with an additional 76,700 shares, bringing the total to 1,218,800. This adjustment marks a 6.72% increase in share count, with a total value of HK$451.06 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) exited 40 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

CRH PLC (DUB:CRG, Financial), selling all 146,047 shares, which had a -0.19% impact on the portfolio.

STMicroelectronics NV (LTS:0INB, Financial), liquidating all 125,979 shares, causing a -0.15% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Position reductions were made in 1,232 stocks. The most significant changes are:

Naspers Ltd (JSE:NPN, Financial) was reduced by 180,164,360 shares, resulting in a -99.98% decrease and a -0.15% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of R3,166.87 during the quarter and has seen a -11.79% return over the past three months and -2.65% year-to-date.

Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN, Financial) was reduced by 18,165 shares, a -3.61% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.05%. The stock's average trading price was CHF103.72 during the quarter, with a -9.07% return over the past three months and -6.92% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 1,880 stocks. The top holdings included 1.82% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TPE:2330, Financial), 1.42% in Novo Nordisk A/S (OCSE:NOVO B, Financial), 1.3% in Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN), 1.12% in Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKSE:00700, Financial), and 1.1% in ASML Holding NV (XAMS:ASML, Financial). The investments are predominantly spread across 11 industries, including Financial Services, Industrials, Technology, and others, reflecting a diverse international exposure.

