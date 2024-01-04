Fiserv Inc CFO Robert Hau Sells 188,088 Shares

Robert Hau, Chief Financial Officer of Fiserv Inc, executed a sale of 188,088 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Fiserv Inc is a global provider of financial services technology. The company's clients include banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 196,588 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells for Fiserv Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Fiserv Inc were trading at $132.77, resulting in a market capitalization of $80.052 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 27.90, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 27.285 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.03, indicating that Fiserv Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $128.87 at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

