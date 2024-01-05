EOG Resources (EOG): A Precise Valuation Overview

Is EOG Resources (EOG) Fairly Valued in Today's Market?

46 minutes ago
EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.37% and a 3-month decline of -4.5%, prompting investors to question the stock's current valuation. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 13.46, the focus shifts to whether EOG Resources is fairly valued in the current market. This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis to address this question and guide potential investors.

Company Introduction

EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) is a prominent oil and gas producer, holding significant acreage in key U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. As of the end of 2022, the company boasted net proved reserves of 4.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with net production averaging 908 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The production mix consisted of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas. EOG Resources' market cap stands at $70.80 billion, with a stock price of $121.33 per share, which is closely aligned with the GF Value of $114.31, suggesting a fair valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that indicates the intrinsic value of a stock, integrating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price aligns with the GF Value Line, it suggests a fair valuation. EOG Resources (EOG, Financial) currently presents as fairly valued, with the potential for long-term returns that mirror the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. EOG Resources exhibits a robust financial profile with a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.29, surpassing 63.28% of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 9 out of 10, EOG Resources stands out for its strong financial stability.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in consistently profitable companies is generally less risky, and EOG Resources has demonstrated profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years. With a recent annual revenue of $23.60 billion and an operating margin of 39.74%, the company's financial performance is impressive. EOG Resources' profitability rank is an outstanding 8 out of 10.

Growth is a vital indicator of a company's potential to create shareholder value. EOG Resources' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 19.9% and EBITDA growth rate of 21.7% demonstrate its capacity to expand effectively within the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability relative to its capital costs. EOG Resources has an ROIC of 22.25, significantly higher than its WACC of 7.11, indicating efficient capital utilization.

Conclusion

In summary, EOG Resources (EOG, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, with a strong financial condition and impressive profitability. The company's growth trajectory positions it favorably within the Oil & Gas industry. For a deeper understanding of EOG Resources' financials, interested individuals can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

