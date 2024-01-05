Is JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) a Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Assessing the Hidden Risks Behind JinkoSolar Holding Co's Attractive Valuation

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $37.42, recorded a gain of 5.26% in a day and a 3-month increase of 33.48%. The stock's fair valuation is $105, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, based on a unique methodology that includes historical trading multiples, adjustments for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. It is a benchmark for investors, suggesting that a stock trading significantly below the GF Value Line may offer higher future returns, whereas one trading above it could yield poorer outcomes.

1740523060022276096.png

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with JinkoSolar Holding Co should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.44, and a Beneish M-Score of -1.31 that exceeds -1.6, the threshold for potential earnings manipulation. These indicators suggest that JinkoSolar Holding Co, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

The Significance of Financial Scores

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by Professor Edward I. Altman, the Z-Score predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within two years. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress. The Beneish M-Score, on the other hand, is a model that uses eight financial variables to identify potential earnings manipulation. A score above -1.6 is indicative of such manipulation.

Company Introduction

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is a key player in the photovoltaic industry, with a vertically integrated solar power product value chain. The company manufactures everything from silicon wafers to solar modules and sells them under the JinkoSolar brand. With a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and sales of $16.30 billion, the company has a presence across various geographic segments, including China, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

1740523081690050560.png

JinkoSolar Holding Co's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A close examination of JinkoSolar Holding Co's financial health through its Altman Z-score indicates potential financial distress. This is further compounded by the company's fluctuating Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), which has seen an increase from 50.32 in 2021 to 59.23 in 2023. An increasing DSO could signal aggressive revenue recognition or even earnings manipulation, as it points to a growing amount of receivables and potentially inflated revenue figures.

The company's Gross Margin has also contracted by 1.62% over the past three years, which could impact profitability and financial stability. Additionally, JinkoSolar Holding Co's Year-Over-Year (YoY) change in Revenue has surged by 55.65% in the last 12 months, a figure that requires careful examination to ensure it is not a result of aggressive income recognition practices.

1740523118243409920.png

Furthermore, the company's Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DDA) figures have remained static over the past three years, potentially indicating the prolongation of asset lifespans to manipulate earnings. Lastly, a positive TATA (Total Accruals to Total Assets) ratio of 0.027 suggests that JinkoSolar Holding Co's earnings are more accrual-based than cash-based, which could signal aggressive income recognition and lower earnings quality.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while JinkoSolar Holding Co presents an attractive valuation based on its current stock price relative to the GF Value, the underlying financial indicators suggest it may indeed be a value trap. The low Altman Z-score, concerning Beneish M-Score, and other financial metrics raise red flags that savvy investors should not overlook. It is essential for investors to conduct extensive due diligence and consider these risk factors before making an investment decision. For those seeking high-quality investments with lower risk, the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener offers a curated list of companies that may deliver above-average returns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.