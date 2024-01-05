Hennessy Japan Fund Bolsters Position in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd with a 1.44% Portfolio Impact

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insightful 13F Filing Update Reveals Key Investment Moves in Q4 2023

Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in Japanese equities, has revealed its latest portfolio adjustments in the N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. Established on October 31, 2003, the Fund is dedicated to long-term capital appreciation, focusing on Japanese companies that exhibit strong market growth potential, exceptional management, and robust financial health. Hennessy's investment approach is characterized by a blend of quantitative stock selection and disciplined team management, aiming to capitalize on the discrepancy between a company's market price and its fundamental value. The portfolio is concentrated, reflecting the managers' highest conviction picks.

1740551609592639488.png

Key Position Increases

During the quarter, Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) augmented its holdings in 19 stocks. Noteworthy among these was the significant expansion of its stake in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (TSE:4063, Financial), with an additional 133,500 shares bringing the total to 504,700. This move increased the share count by 35.96% and had a 1.44% impact on the current portfolio, valued at ¥15,092,240. Another substantial increase was in Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (TSE:6098, Financial), with an additional 126,400 shares, resulting in a 36.72% rise in share count and a total value of ¥13,493,380.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The Fund also made decisive exits, completely selling out of Ariake Japan Co Ltd (TSE:2815, Financial). This divestiture involved liquidating all 34,600 shares, which had a -0.44% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Concurrently, Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its positions in 10 stocks. The most significant reductions included Terumo Corp (TSE:4543, Financial), with a 34.19% decrease in shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.82%. Terumo Corp's stock traded at an average price of ¥4,150.9 during the quarter. Rohm Co Ltd (TSE:6963, Financial) also saw a substantial cut of 69.38% in shares, resulting in a -0.54% portfolio impact. Rohm's stock had an average trading price of ¥2,916.9 over the same period.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 29 stocks. The top holdings included 7.46% in Hitachi Ltd (TSE:6501, Financial), 7.16% in Mitsubishi Corp (TSE:8058, Financial), 5.74% in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (TSE:8306, Financial), 5.45% in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (TSE:4063, Financial), and 5.36% in Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (TSE:3382, Financial). The Fund's investments are primarily distributed across eight industries, including Industrials, Financial Services, Technology, Consumer Defensive, Healthcare, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, and Communication Services, reflecting a diverse yet focused approach to sector allocation.

1740551655050506240.png

1740551674876981248.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.