Katherine Stepp, the Chief Technology Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial), has sold 1,014 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. FactSet Research Systems Inc is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities. The company's goal is to provide a competitive advantage to clients by supplying them with comprehensive data and analytics, innovative technology, and industry expertise.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,819 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 20 insider sells for FactSet Research Systems Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading at $469.25, resulting in a market cap of $18.112 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.58, which is above both the industry median of 18.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $472.34, indicating that FactSet Research Systems Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at FactSet Research Systems Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of the insider transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a graphical view of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GF Value, supporting the assessment that the stock is Fairly Valued at the current price level.

