Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), a company that engages in the provision and management of an online social transportation platform, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On December 26, 2023, Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,156 shares of Lyft Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 20 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Lyft Inc were trading at $15.26, giving the company a market cap of $6.107 billion.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value presents a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of insiders at Lyft Inc over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the current stock price in relation to its intrinsic value according to the GuruFocus valuation model.

