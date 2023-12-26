On December 26, 2023, Director Nanci Caldwell executed a sale of 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $70 per share, which calculates to a total sale value of $648,900.

Procore Technologies Inc is a company that provides cloud-based construction management software. The platform connects project stakeholders with the applications they need to help manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore's comprehensive suite of tools enables users to streamline communication, document management, and task coordination, among other critical aspects of construction project management.

Over the past year, Nanci Caldwell has sold a total of 11,306 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall trend observed in the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Procore Technologies Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 81 insider sells recorded and no insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $70 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $10.05 billion.

The insider's recent transaction is part of a broader pattern of insider sales at Procore Technologies Inc, which may be of interest to investors and market analysts monitoring insider behaviors and their potential implications for the stock's performance.

