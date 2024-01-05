ShockWave Medical Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

President, CCO Isaac Zacharias of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV, Financial) has sold 4,000 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers innovative solutions that are designed to be less invasive and more effective in removing arterial calcium.

The insider transaction history for ShockWave Medical Inc shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 46 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of ShockWave Medical Inc were trading at $192.5, giving the company a market cap of $6.916 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 29.20, which is below the industry median of 30.77 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $192.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $518.69, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. This indicates that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

