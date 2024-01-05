On December 27, 2023, Executive Chairman David Schlanger sold 156,031 shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $37.8 each, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $5,898,172.8.

Progyny Inc is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It provides employers with fertility benefits for their employees, which includes access to a network of fertility specialists, treatment financing, and comprehensive patient support services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,320,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Progyny Inc, with a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Progyny Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $3.596 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 72.15, which is above the industry median of 26.62. However, it is below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's current trading price of $37.8, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $80.35, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47. According to this metric, Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Progyny Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.