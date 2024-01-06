Fiserv Inc EVP, Head of GBS Suzan Kereere Sells 1,633 Shares

Suzan Kereere, EVP, Head of Global Business Solutions (GBS) at Fiserv Inc, sold 1,633 shares of the company on December 27, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Fiserv Inc is a global provider of financial services technology. The company's clients include banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,633 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Fiserv Inc indicates a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 insider buys and 18 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Fiserv Inc were trading at $132.88, resulting in a market capitalization of $79.73 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.79, slightly above the industry median of 27.45 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $132.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $128.88, Fiserv Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.