DoubleVerify Holdings Inc CFO Nicola Allais Sells 18,456 Shares

On December 28, 2023, Nicola Allais, the CFO of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial), sold 18,456 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a software platform that provides digital media measurement and analytics. The company's solutions deliver transparency and accountability for advertisers and other clients across the digital advertising ecosystem.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 290,118 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 69 insider sells. The following image illustrates the trend in insider transactions:

On the valuation front, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $37.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $6.252 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 114.94, which is above the industry median of 27.41 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $39.05, indicating that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued according to the intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of the stock's GF Value:

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership