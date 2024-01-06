William Bell, VP and Chief Accounting Officer of GMS Inc (GMS, Financial), has sold 1,976 shares of the company on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems, and other specialty building materials. The company operates a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,976 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for GMS Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of GMS Inc were trading at $83.8, giving the company a market cap of $3.282 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.15, which is below the industry median of 14.915 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $83.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $67.13, GMS Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

