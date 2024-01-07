Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc CFO Amy Weaver Sells 12,249 Shares

Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 12,249 shares in the company on December 29, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $264.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,246,272.06.

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 273,800 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 320 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Salesforce Inc shares were trading at $264.94, giving the company a market cap of $254.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 100.05, which is above the industry median of 27.41 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.1, indicating that Salesforce Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $240.35. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern of insiders at Salesforce Inc, which may provide investors with insights into the company's insider sentiment.

The GF Value image above offers a visual representation of Salesforce Inc's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value according to GuruFocus analysis.

