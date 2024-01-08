Morning Brew: Nasdaq Leads Major U.S. Stock Averages with 43% Climb in 2023

Reflecting on the past year's performance, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) stood out with a significant 43% gain, outshining the S&P 500's 24% rise and the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 14% increase. The Russell 2000, which represents small-cap companies, also performed notably, securing a 15% gain and surpassing the DJIA. Despite the overall positive trend, banks experienced challenges as rising interest rates diminished the value of their securities portfolios.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD, Financial) experienced a dramatic surge over the past year, with a 156% increase, showcasing its volatility after a 64% drop the year before. The cryptocurrency market continues to face instability, highlighted by the recent FTX collapse, which has had a significant impact on investor sentiment and the broader digital asset landscape.

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NIO, Financial) reported robust delivery figures for December 2023, with an 18,012 vehicle count, marking a 13.9% year-over-year increase. The company's fourth-quarter deliveries reached 50,045 vehicles, a 25% year-over-year rise, and annual deliveries climbed by 30.7% to 160,038 vehicles. NIO's cumulative deliveries have now reached 449,594. The company's recent unveiling of the ET9 at NIO Day 2023, with expected deliveries in the first quarter of 2025, has sparked interest among investors and consumers alike.

Amid geopolitical tensions, A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY, Financial) temporarily suspended Red Sea shipping operations to assess the security situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical trade route. This decision followed missile attacks and attempted boardings of the Maersk Hangzhou by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The U.S. Navy's intervention, sinking three of the attacking boats, underscores the ongoing risks in the region.

XPeng (XPEV, Financial) achieved a new monthly delivery record in December with 20,115 vehicles, a 78% increase year-over-year. The company's fourth-quarter deliveries totaled 60,158, and its annual deliveries for 2023 reached 141,601 units, a 17% increase from the previous year. XPeng's cumulative deliveries now stand at 400,311 units. The company's upcoming X9 launch event is anticipated with great interest by the market.

Li Auto (LI, Financial) joined the Hang Seng Index and reported a significant increase in vehicle deliveries, with 50,353 vehicles delivered in December, a 137.1% year-over-year increase. The company's fourth-quarter deliveries of 131,805 vehicles exceeded its guidance and marked an 184.6% year-over-year increase. Li Auto's total deliveries for 2023 amounted to 376,030, a 182.2% increase from the previous year, as the company continues to expand its retail and service network.

Japan faced a severe natural disaster as a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck its northwest coast, prompting immediate evacuation orders and a tsunami warning. The event led to the closure of major highways and the suspension of train services, while power plants, including coal-fired units and nuclear reactors, were shut down for safety checks. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for the New Year's holiday, providing traders with a pause before assessing the impact of the earthquake when the market reopens.

China's Manufacturing PMI, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), declined for the third consecutive month to 49.0 in December, missing forecasts and signaling contraction. Conversely, the Non-Manufacturing PMI showed expansion, rising for the 12th straight month to 50.4, albeit slightly below expectations. These mixed signals reflect the ongoing challenges and resilience in different sectors of China's economy.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
