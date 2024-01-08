Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 0.22%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 11.84%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of PG&E Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned PG&E Corp the GF Score of 55 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding PG&E Corp's Business

PG&E Corp, with a market cap of $45.86 billion and sales of $22.76 billion, operates primarily through its main subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric. This regulated utility serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers across Central and Northern California. The company has navigated through bankruptcy court supervision from January 2019 to June 2020. In 2004, PG&E Corp sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier post-bankruptcy reorganization, focusing on its core regulated utility operations.

Financial Strength Breakdown

PG&E Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0.69 positions it worse than 95.86% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This ratio, which measures how easily a company can pay interest on outstanding debt, is far below the preferred benchmark set by Benjamin Graham.

The Altman Z-Score of 0.44 indicates a high risk of financial distress, and the cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 suggests difficulties in managing debt levels. Furthermore, the debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.81 are both concerning, indicating a potential over-reliance on borrowing.

Profitability Breakdown

PG&E Corp's Profitability rank of 5/10 reflects average performance. While the company maintains a stable operating margin of 7.54%, this figure alone does not paint the full picture of the company's profitability potential. Investors should consider this rank in conjunction with other financial metrics to assess the company's ability to generate profits relative to its peers.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where PG&E Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of 32.1% per year over the past three years, which is worse than 98.35% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This decline in revenue, coupled with a one-star predictability rank, adds to investor uncertainty regarding the consistency of revenue and earnings.

Next Steps

Considering PG&E Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. The company's challenges in managing debt, coupled with its lackluster growth prospects, may hinder its ability to outperform in the future. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when evaluating PG&E Corp as a potential investment.

