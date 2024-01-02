On January 2, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,729 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, operates as a social technology company worldwide. The company's products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Meta Platforms Inc focuses on connecting people through technology and enabling users to share experiences, ideas, and content across its family of apps and services.

The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 118 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $351.55, resulting in a market capitalization of $885.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 30.40, which is above the industry median of 20.7 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $351.55 and a GF Value of $329.62, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

