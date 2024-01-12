What's Driving The Simply Good Foods Co's Surprising 19% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. Over the past three months, the company's stock price has surged by 19.36%, marking a significant uptick in investor confidence. As of the latest data, the market capitalization stands at $4.13 billion, with the current stock price at $41.41. Despite a slight dip of 0.90% over the past week, the overall trend remains positive. The GF Value of SMPL is currently $42.27, up from the past GF Value of $40.56, indicating that the stock has transitioned from being modestly undervalued to fairly valued in recent times.

Company Overview

The Simply Good Foods Co, operating within the consumer packaged goods industry, specializes in offering low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, shakes, and other products under the well-known Atkins and Quest brands. The company has established a strong distribution network across North America, leveraging retail channels such as grocery, club, and mass merchandise, in addition to e-commerce and other avenues. This strategic market presence has been a cornerstone of the company's success and resilience in a competitive landscape.

1742928461237907456.png

Assessing Profitability

When it comes to profitability, The Simply Good Foods Co stands out with a Profitability Rank of 8/10, reflecting its robust financial health and market position. The company's operating margin is an impressive 16.49%, outperforming 88.11% of its industry peers. Additionally, key profitability metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE) at 8.91%, Return on Assets (ROA) at 6.39%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 8.02% all surpass the majority of competitors, underscoring the company's efficient use of capital and assets. Over the past decade, SMPL has maintained profitability for six years, further demonstrating its financial stability.

1742928479034339328.png

Growth Trajectory

The Simply Good Foods Co's growth narrative is equally compelling, with a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company has consistently outpaced many of its peers, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 14.00% and an even more impressive 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 17.20%. Earnings growth has also been robust, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 13.30% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 17.20%, both metrics surpassing more than half of the industry competitors. These growth rates are indicative of the company's ability to expand its market share and enhance shareholder value over time.

1742928498193920000.png

Influential Investors

Notable investors have taken an interest in The Simply Good Foods Co, with Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holding 176,242 shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 116,900 shares, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owning 75,991 shares. Although their share percentages are relatively small, the involvement of such high-profile investors can signal confidence in the company's future prospects and may influence other investors' perceptions.

Competitive Landscape

Within the consumer packaged goods industry, The Simply Good Foods Co faces competition from companies like J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF, Financial) with a market cap of $3.16 billion, Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK, Financial) at $4.43 billion, and Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) with a market cap of $4.05 billion. The close market capitalizations suggest a highly competitive environment where SMPL's recent performance and growth prospects could play a crucial role in maintaining its market position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Simply Good Foods Co's recent stock price rally can be attributed to its strong financial performance, strategic market presence, and positive growth outlook. The company's ability to outperform industry benchmarks in profitability and growth, combined with the confidence shown by significant holders, positions it well in a competitive market. As investors continue to monitor market trends and company-specific developments, SMPL's stock performance will be an interesting one to watch in the coming months.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.