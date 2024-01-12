Aristotle Balogh, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), executed a sale of 2,750 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $134.43 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $369,682.50.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California, and offers access to millions of unique places to stay in more than 100,000 cities and 220 countries and regions worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 143,000 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 111 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Airbnb Inc's shares were trading at $134.43 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $85.704 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.17, which is below both the industry median of 20.16 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, with a GF Value of $177.61, indicating that Airbnb Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

