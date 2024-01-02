On January 2, 2024, Director William Rastetter executed a sale of 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,281 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes products and candidates for a range of conditions, with an emphasis on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of neurology and endocrinology.

The insider transaction history for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 54 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's shares were trading at $131.47 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.227 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 71.82, which is above the industry median of 24.355 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $131.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.19, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

