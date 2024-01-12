Michael Lou, EVP and CFO of Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHRD), sold 6,000 shares of the company on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $169.8 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,018,800.

Chord Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company's operations are primarily focused in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,632 shares of Chord Energy Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 19 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Chord Energy Corp's shares were trading at $169.8 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.828 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.55, which is below the industry median of 9.37 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Chord Energy Corp is currently modestly overvalued. With a share price of $169.8 and a GF Value of $128.49, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.32.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

