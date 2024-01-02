DocuSign Inc President and CEO Allan Thygesen Sells 7,420 Shares

On January 2, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), sold 7,420 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $58.19 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $431,789.80.

DocuSign Inc is a company that provides electronic signature solutions. The platform enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company's products include eSignature, an electronic signature solution that allows an agreement to be signed electronically on various devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,170 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for DocuSign Inc.

On the valuation front, DocuSign Inc's shares were trading at $58.19 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 216.42, which is above both the industry median of 27.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, with a GF Value of $84.85, indicating that DocuSign Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

