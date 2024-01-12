Suresh Durgam, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI, Financial), sold 62,282 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is focused on the commercialization and development of its drug candidate, lumateperone, for the treatment of diseases such as schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 108,990 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the total of 26 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc were trading at $70.6, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.639 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.31, with a GuruFocus Value of $225.24. This valuation suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

