Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Raises Fiscal 2024 Guidance Amid Strong Beer Business Performance

Robust Third Quarter Earnings Lead to Increased Operating and Free Cash Flow Projections

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales Growth: Reported a modest 1% increase to $2,471 million.
  • Operating Income Surge: Operating income rose by 7% to $797 million.
  • Net Income Growth: Net income attributable to Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) climbed by 9%, reaching $509 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted net income per share grew by 10% to $2.76.
  • Free Cash Flow Adjustment: Despite a 10% decrease in free cash flow due to brewery investments, the company raises its fiscal 2024 free cash flow projection to $1.4 - $1.5 billion.
  • Dividend Declaration: A quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A Common Stock was declared.
  • Share Repurchases: Returned $215 million to shareholders in Q3 fiscal 2024 through share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On January 5, 2024, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a robust financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, known for its leading beer brands such as Modelo and Corona, and its stake in Canopy Growth, reported a slight increase in net sales but a more significant rise in operating income and net income attributable to the company. This performance underscores the company's strong position in the alcoholic beverages industry, particularly in the beer segment, which continues to drive growth.

Beer Business Fuels Growth

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial)'s beer business remains the cornerstone of its success, with Modelo Especial delivering double-digit volume growth and solidifying its position as the #1 beer in U.S. tracked channel dollar sales. The beer segment's net sales increased by 4%, driven by an 8.2% growth in depletion volume, indicating robust demand for the company's high-end portfolio. The beer business's operating margin also improved by 100 basis points to 38.5%, benefiting from net sales growth, pricing, marketing spend efficiencies, and cost savings, which helped offset inflationary pressures and higher raw materials costs.

Wine and Spirits Business Faces Headwinds

While the beer segment flourished, the wine and spirits business encountered challenges, leading to a revised fiscal 2024 outlook with an expected organic net sales decline of 7 - 9% and an operating income decline of 6 - 8%. Despite these headwinds, the company's largest wine brand, The Prisoner, achieved 6% depletion growth, and the craft spirits portfolio, including Mi CAMPO tequila, saw over 80% depletion growth.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial) has updated its fiscal 2024 reported EPS outlook to $9.15 - $9.35 and reaffirmed its comparable EPS outlook, excluding Canopy EIE, of $12.00 - $12.20. The company has also raised its operating cash flow target to $2.6 - $2.8 billion, reflecting confidence in its financial strength and cash-generating capabilities.

Management's Commentary

"Our Beer Business achieved excellent Q3 results driven by our industry-leading brands. Modelo Especial delivered double-digit volume growth and continued to extend its position as the #1 beer in U.S. tracked channel dollar sales. Our other core beer brands, Corona Extra and Pacifico, also delivered solid growth and were top 10 share gainers across the U.S. beer category. This outstanding performance has reinforced our conviction in our Fiscal 2024 enterprise outlook, despite an adjustment to our Wine and Spirits Business guidance due to near-term headwinds in the wine market."
"The continued strong performance of our Beer portfolio in Q3 has given us the confidence to raise our full-year operating income outlook for that Business. In addition, we now expect higher enterprise operating cash flow and free cash flow in Fiscal 2024. We remain committed to our disciplined and balanced approach to deploying that cash with a consistent focus on supporting our investment grade balance sheet, steady cash returns to shareholders through our dividend, opportunistic share repurchases, brewing capacity investments in our Beer Business, and tuck-in M&A to fill portfolio gaps."

These statements from President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson highlight the company's strategic focus and optimism for the future, despite the challenges faced by the wine and spirits segment.

Analysis of Performance

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial)'s performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects the company's resilience and strategic focus on its core beer business. The company's ability to navigate market challenges, particularly in the wine and spirits segment, while still delivering strong financial results, is indicative of its robust business model and market-leading position. With an increased operating and free cash flow guidance, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and deliver value to shareholders.

For a detailed view of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial)'s financial performance and further insights, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Constellation Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.