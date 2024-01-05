Greenbrier Companies Inc Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Orders for 5,100 Units and $3.8 Billion Backlog Highlight Robust Demand

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Declined to $808.8 million from $1,017.4 million in the previous quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 15% from 12.5% sequentially, indicating enhanced operating efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Slightly decreased to $93.2 million from $96.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Earnings: Increased to $31.2 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96.
  • Orders and Backlog: Secured orders for 5,100 units with a substantial backlog providing clear revenue visibility into 2025.
  • Manufacturing Segment: Saw fewer deliveries but improved profitability from increased operating efficiencies.
  • Leasing & Management Services: Increased revenue and gross margin, with an owned fleet of 14,100 units and high fleet utilization.
Article's Main Image

On January 5, 2024, Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023. The company, a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, reported a GAAP EPS of $0.96 and a consolidated gross margin of 15%. Despite a sequential revenue decrease from $1,017.4 million to $808.8 million, the company's gross margin improved, reflecting enhanced operating efficiency.

Greenbrier's CEO and President, Lorie L. Tekorius, commented on the company's performance, stating,

Strong performance in the first quarter across all of our operating segments demonstrates continued progress toward achieving the targets established in our multi-year strategy."
She highlighted the robust new railcar backlog and the company's market leadership, which is supported by quality products and customer loyalty.

Financial Performance Analysis

Greenbrier's financial achievements are significant in the transportation industry, where the company's backlog of orders provides a clear forecast of revenue and stability. The backlog, combined with programmatic railcar rebuilding activity not included in the backlog, offers visibility into 2025. In the leasing segment, the company is working towards doubling its high-margin recurring revenue, which is a critical goal for the company's growth.

The company's income statement reflects a decrease in revenue due to fewer new railcar deliveries and lower wheel volumes. However, improved operating efficiency helped offset lower revenue, contributing to the gross margin increase. Selling and administrative expenses decreased to $56.3 million from $59.6 million due to reduced employee-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings also showed resilience, with improved profitability partially offsetting the impact of lower revenue.

The balance sheet and cash flow statements were not detailed in the summary, but these documents, along with supplemental leasing information, provide insights into the company's financial health and operational strategies.

Segment Performance and Future Outlook

Greenbrier's manufacturing segment reported fewer deliveries but improved profitability due to increased operating efficiencies. The maintenance services segment saw lower wheelset and repair volume, yet continued to benefit from operating efficiencies. The leasing and management services segment experienced increased syndication activity and higher leasing income, expanding its syndication activity, including activity with new customers.

Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects to continue its strong performance based on current trends and production schedules for fiscal 2024. The company's strategic investments in leasing assets aim to more than double recurring revenue from leasing and management fees by investing up to $300 million net annually over the next five years.

For a more detailed analysis of Greenbrier's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties can refer to the full earnings presentation available on the company's website.

Greenbrier's results demonstrate the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities within the freight transportation industry. The company's strategic focus on operational efficiency, robust order backlog, and leasing growth initiatives position it well for continued success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Greenbrier Companies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.