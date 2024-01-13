Brian Ratzan, a director at The Simply Good Foods Co, executed a sale of 30,768 shares in the company on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged goods company that develops, markets, and sells nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Quest brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 495,901 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at The Simply Good Foods Co indicates a pattern of 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of The Simply Good Foods Co were priced at $42.73, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.101 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.13, surpassing the industry median of 18.68, yet falling below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price at $42.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.23, The Simply Good Foods Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from:

Historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

An adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth.

Projected business performance from Morningstar analysts.

